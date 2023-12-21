Yoga And Exercise Mats Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Mono Brand Stores, Department Stores, Online Retail, Others) , Types (Exercise Mats, Yoga Mats) , By " Yoga and Exercise Mats Market-2024 " Region

The Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The market is largely driven by the growing culture and adoption of yoga and other fitness programs in the region. This will directly influence the sales of yoga and exercise mats in the region. Various organizations in the region conduct yoga festivals and events to promote this ancient art to make people aware of the benefits of practicing yoga. The growing awareness of yoga in the region pushes the yoga and exercise mats vendors to promote their products in the North American market. In addition, the high obesity rates in the region also trigger the need for an increase in physical activities among the population. Due to such health concerns, people are adopting various fitness regimes such as general fitness exercises, yoga, and weight trainings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market size is estimated to be worth USD 11770 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 16260 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Yoga and Exercise Mats market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Yoga and Exercise Mats landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of yoga. Yoga is an ancient form of workout and meditation that originated in India. In recent years, yoga has gained significant popularity in Western countries, particularly in North America. The popularity of yoga in the US and Canada is increasing. People are increasingly opting for yoga due to the various health benefits associated with this ancient form of workout and meditation, which include stress repef, flexibipty, general fitness, and the overall positive impact on one's health. Apart from the US, yoga is also becoming popular in Canada.

This report focuses on Yoga and Exercise Mats volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yoga and Exercise Mats market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Yoga and Exercise Mats Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Exercise Mats Yoga Mats

Mono Brand Stores

Department Stores

Online Retail Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Yoga and Exercise Mats industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Yoga and Exercise Mats market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this"Yoga and Exercise Mats Industry".

