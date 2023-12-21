Textiles Home Decor Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Retail Stores, Manufacturer Stores, E-Commerce Stores, Discount Stores, Rental Stores, Club Stores, DIY Stores, Others) , Types (Living Room Linen, Kitchen and Dining Linen, Bath Linen, Bed Linen, Rugs, Curtains, Others) , By " Textiles Home Decor Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Textiles Home Decor market?



Mannington Mills

Companhia de Tecidos Norte de Minas

Kurlon Enterprise

American Textile

Leggettï1⁄4Platt

Nitori Holdings

Williams-Sonoma

Berkshire Hathaway

Ashley Furniture Industries

Mohawk Industries Inter Ikea Systems

The Textiles Home Decor Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to dominate the global textiles home dÃ©cor market. Emerging countries of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), such as China and India, have remained global leading exporters of home textiles. Manufacturers and exporters of home textiles in India have recorded higher profit margins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Textiles Home Decor market size is estimated to be worth USD 93900 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 123790 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Textiles Home Decor market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Textiles Home Decor landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Demand for home dÃ©cor textiles is expected to remain influenced by growing consumer confidence, capacity expansions by the market players, social responsibipty and sustainabipty trends, and booming ecommerce sector.

This report focuses on Textiles Home Decor volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textiles Home Decor market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Textiles Home Decor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Textiles Home Decor market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Living Room Linen

Kitchen and Dining Linen

Bath Linen

Bed Linen

Rugs

Curtains Others

What are the different "Application of Textiles Home Decor market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Retail Stores

Manufacturer Stores

E-Commerce Stores

Discount Stores

Rental Stores

Club Stores

DIY Stores Others

Why is Textiles Home Decor market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Textiles Home Decor market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Textiles Home Decor Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textiles Home Decor

1.2 Classification of Textiles Home Decor by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Textiles Home Decor Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Textiles Home Decor Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Textiles Home Decor Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Textiles Home Decor Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Textiles Home Decor Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Textiles Home Decor Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Textiles Home Decor Market Drivers

1.6.2 Textiles Home Decor Market Restraints

1.6.3 Textiles Home Decor Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Textiles Home Decor Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Textiles Home Decor Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Textiles Home Decor Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Textiles Home Decor Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Textiles Home Decor Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Textiles Home Decor Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Textiles Home Decor Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Textiles Home Decor New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Textiles Home Decor Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Textiles Home Decor Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Textiles Home Decor Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Textiles Home Decor Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Textiles Home Decor Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Textiles Home Decor Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Textiles Home Decor Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Textiles Home Decor Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Textiles Home Decor Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Textiles Home Decor Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Textiles Home Decor Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

