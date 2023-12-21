Dry Etching Machine Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Device, RFID, CMOS Image Sensors) , Types (Conductor Etching, Dielectric Etching, Polysilicon Etching)

Applied Materials (U.S)

Lam Research (U.S)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd. (Japan)

EV Group (U.S)

DISCO Corporation (Japan)

Plasma-Therm, LLC (U.S)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (Japan)

Advanced Dicing Technologies (Israel) Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Dry etchingÂis usually an anisotropic process in which the momentum of ion species accelerating towards the substrate in combination with a masking process is used to physically remove andÂetchÂthe target materials.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dry Etching Machine market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Dry Etching Machine market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Dry Etching Machine landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global "Dry Etching Machine Market" research reports presents a point by point analysis of the key trends, opportunities, challenges, and growth drivers of the market.



Conductor Etching

Dielectric Etching Polysilicon Etching

Logic and Memory

MEMS

Power Device

RFID CMOS Image Sensors

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dry Etching Machine

1.2 Classification of Dry Etching Machine by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Dry Etching Machine Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Dry Etching Machine Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Dry Etching Machine Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Dry Etching Machine Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Dry Etching Machine Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Dry Etching Machine Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Dry Etching Machine Market Drivers

1.6.2 Dry Etching Machine Market Restraints

1.6.3 Dry Etching Machine Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Dry Etching Machine Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Dry Etching Machine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Dry Etching Machine Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Dry Etching Machine Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Dry Etching Machine Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Dry Etching Machine Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Dry Etching Machine Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Dry Etching Machine New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Dry Etching Machine Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Dry Etching Machine Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Dry Etching Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Dry Etching Machine Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Dry Etching Machine Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Dry Etching Machine Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Dry Etching Machine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Dry Etching Machine Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Dry Etching Machine Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Dry Etching Machine Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Dry Etching Machine Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

