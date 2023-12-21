Women's Activewear Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Hanesbrands

Mizuno Corporation

Adidas

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

NIKE

V.F. Corporation

PUMA

Under Armour Gap, Inc.

Activewear is manufactured from natural and artificial fabrics such as polyester, cotton, spandex, and others. Some activewear products are made from single type of fabric, while others are prepared from mixture of fabrics. The fabric is selected based on its attributes as well as the usage of the apparel. Fabrics offering high comfort during activities can be easily designed with numerous graphics and gain high popularity over others.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Women's Activewear market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Women's Activewear market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Women's Activewear landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Polyester accounting for of the Women's Activewear global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Onpne segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Women's Activewear include Hanesbrands, Mizuno Corporation, Adidas, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, V.F. Corporation, PUMA and Under Armour and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Women's Activewear in 2021.

This report focuses on Women's Activewear volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Women's Activewear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton Others

Online Offline

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Women's Activewear Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Women's Activewear market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Women's Activewear industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Women's Activewear market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Women's Activewear Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Women's Activewear Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Women's Activewear

1.2 Classification of Women's Activewear by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Women's Activewear Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Women's Activewear Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Women's Activewear Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Women's Activewear Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Women's Activewear Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Women's Activewear Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Women's Activewear Market Drivers

1.6.2 Women's Activewear Market Restraints

1.6.3 Women's Activewear Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Women's Activewear Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Women's Activewear Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Women's Activewear Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Women's Activewear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Women's Activewear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Women's Activewear Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Women's Activewear Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Women's Activewear New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Women's Activewear Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Women's Activewear Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Women's Activewear Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Women's Activewear Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Women's Activewear Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Women's Activewear Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Women's Activewear Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Women's Activewear Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Women's Activewear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Women's Activewear Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Women's Activewear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

