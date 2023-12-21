Sports Functional Apparel Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Sports Functional Apparel market?



Nike

Adidas

Under Armor

PVH Corp.

Puma

Anta

VF Corporation

Gap

Columbia Sportswear

Perry Ellis International

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Sketchers

Asics Corporation

HanesBrands

Amer Sports

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport MIZUNO Corporation

The Sports Functional Apparel Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Sports-functional clothing differs from casual clothing in that it often has features which enhance functionapty. Sports clothing requires a high-level of breathabipty and moisture/vapour transfer combined with heat insulation and/or wind-proofing, waterproofing, and UV protection. In many apppcations, functionapty must be considered in conjunction with interactions between bodily activity, clothing, and the environment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sports Functional Apparel market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Sports Functional Apparel market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Sports Functional Apparel landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Hats accounting for of the Sports Functional Apparel global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Professional Athletic segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Sports Functional Apparel include Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap and Columbia Sportswear, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Sports Functional Apparel in 2021.

This report focuses on Sports Functional Apparel volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Functional Apparel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Sports Functional Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Sports Functional Apparel market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts Others

What are the different "Application of Sports Functional Apparel market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Professional Athletic Amateur Sport

Why is Sports Functional Apparel market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Sports Functional Apparel market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Sports Functional Apparel Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Sports Functional Apparel market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Sports Functional Apparel industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Sports Functional Apparel market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Sports Functional Apparel Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Research Report, 2024-2031

