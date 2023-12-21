Personal Computers Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Household Use, Commercial Use, Others) , Types (Gaming Series, Business Series) , By " Personal Computers Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Dell

Razer

HP

MSI

Acer

Asus

Lenovo

Samsung

Origin PC

Gigabyte Technology

EVGA

Eluktronics Apple

The Personal Computers Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A personal computer (PC) is a multi-purpose computer whose size, capabipties, and price make it feasible for individual use. PCs are intended to be operated directly by an end user, rather than by a computer expert or technician. Computer time-sharing models that were typically used with larger, more expensive minicomputer and mainframe systems, to enable them be used by many people at the same time, are not used with PCs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Personal Computers market size is estimated to be worth USD 221650 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 252740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Personal Computers market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Personal Computers landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Gaming Series accounting for of the Personal Computers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household Use segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Personal Computers include Dell, Razer, HP, MSI, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung and Origin PC, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Personal Computers in 2021.

This report focuses on Personal Computers volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Computers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Personal Computers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Gaming Series Business Series

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Household Use

Commercial Use Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Personal Computers Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Personal Computers market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Personal Computers industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Personal Computers market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Personal Computers Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Personal Computers Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Computers

1.2 Classification of Personal Computers by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Personal Computers Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Personal Computers Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Personal Computers Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Personal Computers Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Personal Computers Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Personal Computers Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Personal Computers Market Drivers

1.6.2 Personal Computers Market Restraints

1.6.3 Personal Computers Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Personal Computers Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Personal Computers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Personal Computers Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Personal Computers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Personal Computers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Personal Computers Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Personal Computers Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Personal Computers New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Personal Computers Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Personal Computers Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Personal Computers Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Personal Computers Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Personal Computers Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Personal Computers Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Personal Computers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Personal Computers Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Personal Computers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Personal Computers Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Personal Computers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

