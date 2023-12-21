Tennis Overgrips Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Wilson

Tourna

Babolat

HEAD

ADV

Yonex

Gamma Sport

INSUM

Prince

EcoGrip Volkl

The Tennis Overgrips Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Tennis overgripÂis a tape-pke wrapping made of cloth that is appped to the grip of a racquet to provide extra stickiness, softness, cushioning, and sweat absorption for players.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Tennis Overgrips market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Tennis Overgrips market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Tennis Overgrips landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Synthetic Overgrip accounting for of the Tennis Overgrips global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Amateur segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Tennis Overgrips include Wilson, Tourna, Babolat, HEAD, ADV, Yonex, Gamma Sport, INSUM and Prince, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Tennis Overgrips in 2021.

This report focuses on Tennis Overgrips volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tennis Overgrips market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Tennis Overgrips Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Synthetic Overgrip Leather Overgrip

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Amateur Professional

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Tennis Overgrips Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tennis Overgrips

1.2 Classification of Tennis Overgrips by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Tennis Overgrips Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Tennis Overgrips Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Tennis Overgrips Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Tennis Overgrips Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Tennis Overgrips Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Tennis Overgrips Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Tennis Overgrips Market Drivers

1.6.2 Tennis Overgrips Market Restraints

1.6.3 Tennis Overgrips Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Tennis Overgrips Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Tennis Overgrips Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Tennis Overgrips Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Tennis Overgrips Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Tennis Overgrips Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Tennis Overgrips Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Tennis Overgrips Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Tennis Overgrips New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Tennis Overgrips Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Tennis Overgrips Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Tennis Overgrips Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Tennis Overgrips Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Tennis Overgrips Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Tennis Overgrips Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Tennis Overgrips Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Tennis Overgrips Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Tennis Overgrips Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Tennis Overgrips Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Tennis Overgrips Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

