(MENAFN) Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has declared that his country will not support Ukraine's bid to join NATO, emphasizing that such a move could trigger World War III. Fico's statement, made in an interview with the Slovak outlet InfoVojna, reflects a strong stance against Ukraine's NATO membership, a goal the Ukrainian government has pursued since 2018.



At the NATO summit hosted by Lithuania in June, the alliance refrained from extending a formal invitation to Ukraine, stating in a joint communique that membership would be considered "when allies agree and conditions are met." Fico's recent comments underscore the challenges and geopolitical tensions surrounding the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO.



Fico, a social democrat who returned to power in October at the helm of a three-party coalition government, has been vocal in reversing his predecessor's policies regarding Ukraine. He halted the delivery of free weapons to Kiev and advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict with Russia. Furthermore, Fico criticized European Union policies, describing them as destructive, particularly in terms of supporting Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russia, and adopting what he deemed "fanatical" environmental standards.



Russia has consistently warned against NATO membership for Ukraine, asserting that it would pose a threat to its national security. Fico's resolute opposition, invoking the risk of World War III, adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate on Ukraine's geopolitical alignment and the delicate balance of power in the region. As the rifts within the European Union regarding Russia-Ukraine dynamics persist, Fico's stance raises questions about the broader implications of NATO expansion and the potential ramifications for regional stability.



