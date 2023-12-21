Economists anticipate central banks to reduce policy rates in mid-2024

(MENAFN) Leading economists anticipate that central banks will commence reducing policy rates around mid-2024, although the extent of these cuts is not expected to match the magnitude of recent interest rate hikes.



In the past year, the global economy faced challenges such as supply chain disruptions and surging inflation, prompting central banks to implement significant interest rate increases.



Additionally, this year experienced a slowdown in China's growth that fell short of expectations, and this, along with a general lack of confidence, had notable impacts.



While certain improvements have been noted in some of these areas, lingering issues are expected to persist into 2024, as stated by Ken Wattret, Vice President for Global Economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, in remarks to a Turkish news agency.



“Inflation is coming down at different speeds in different countries, but the general trend is down. We are getting closer to the point where central banks will start to lower interest rates and, hopefully, most of the interest rate rises are behind us already,” he declared.



The previous week, the US Federal Reserve maintained its policy rate at the widely anticipated level, leaving it unchanged at a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent, which represents a 22-year high.



The Bank of England, in line with this, retained its policy rate at 5.25 percent. Similarly, the European Central Bank opted to keep its main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility steady at 4.50 percent, 4.75 percent, as well as 4.00 percent, respectively.



Recent data indicates an intensified downward trajectory, with headline inflation reported at 2.4 percent in the Euro area, 3.1 percent in the US, along with 4.6 percent in the UK.

