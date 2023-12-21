Tara Reade who accused Biden sues FBI

(MENAFN) Tara Reade, the former United States Senate aide who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault while he served as a senator, has taken legal action against the FBI. On Wednesday, Reade filed a civil rights complaint, asserting that the federal government sought to intimidate and harass her during and after the 2020 election campaign. In the complaint addressed to the Office of the Inspector General of the United States Department of Justice, Reade calls for an investigation into FBI practices that allegedly "target Biden family whistleblowers for the exercise of their First Amendment right to free speech."



According to a press release from Dr. Jonathan Levy, Reade's London-based attorney, the complaint also requests an examination of FBI conduct and the expungement of Reade's FBI file. Reade specifically seeks copies of any information obtained through what she alleges were "unconstitutional surveillance, search, and seizure tactics."



In a detailed letter to the Department of Justice, Levy outlines the timeline of the purported FBI operation against Reade, asserting that it began in April 2019, shortly after she publicly accused Biden of a "violent sexual assault" on the Capitol grounds in 1993. Levy claims that Reade's initial report of the incident was suppressed by Congressional investigators to protect then-Senator Biden, and the records were sealed.



The legal battle initiated by Reade brings to light broader questions about the role of law enforcement agencies in handling allegations against high-profile figures. As the case unfolds, it adds another layer to the ongoing scrutiny of the dynamics between accusers, accused individuals, and the institutions tasked with investigating such claims.





MENAFN21122023000045015687ID1107637959