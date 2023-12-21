Iran condemns Swedish court ruling regarding ex-diplomat’s life sentence

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iran expressed strong disapproval of a Swedish court ruling, deeming it "fundamentally unacceptable." The court had upheld a life sentence against a former Iranian judiciary employee.



Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, declared on behalf of Tehran that the ruling issued by the Stockholm Regional Court against Hamid Nouri, which was affirmed on Tuesday by the Stockholm Court of Appeals, is rejected by Iran.



“It is regrettable that the Swedish court has pronounced such a destructive judgment without considering the standards of fair trial,” Kanaani stated in a declaration.



He alleged that the Swedish judicial system was “siding with terrorist groups that have been engaged in the most heinous terrorist and anti-human acts against the people of Iran, Iraq and even Europe.”



The Iranian representative stated that his nation “reserves its right to take appropriate measures,” without elaborating.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in fulfilling its inherent duties to defend the rights of its citizens, has utilized all legal capacities and resources to liberate the citizen in question from injustice and will persist in its efforts until the complete realization of the rights of its citizens," he noted.



In July of the previous year, a Swedish court sentenced the 62-year-old Nouri to life imprisonment. The court convicted him of what it deemed a "serious crime against international law" and "murder," specifically in relation to the executions of members of Mujahideen e Khalq (MEK) in 1988.

