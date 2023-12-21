Ways US history gets sacrificed at altar for false ‘healing’

(MENAFN) In the ongoing debate over historical monuments and their place in modern America, the latest casualty is the 109-year-old Reconciliation Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. Unveiled by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914, this 32-foot monument, also known as the 'Confederate Memorial,' stood as a silent witness over hundreds of Civil War-era Confederacy tombs. Despite its historical context and the artistic significance attributed to its creator, Moses Jacob Ezekiel, the first American-born Jewish artist of international acclaim, the memorial fell victim to the relentless activism of the so-called Woke Army.



The aftermath of the Civil War saw a nation in need of healing, particularly between the North and the South. This sentiment was exemplified by Washington's initial reluctance to allow Southerners to pay their respects to and tend the graves of Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington. The Reconstruction years, spanning from 1865 to 1877, marked the first steps towards reconciliation, with the Republicans passing crucial amendments to the United States Constitution. These amendments, including the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth, abolished slavery, granted equal rights, and extended voting privileges to men of all races, respectively. However, this path to reconciliation faced fierce resistance from the Democratic Party, particularly dominant in the South.



The removal of the Reconciliation Memorial raises questions about the erasure of complex historical narratives in the pursuit of modern ideals of justice and societal healing. Critics argue that the indiscriminate removal of monuments fails to acknowledge the nuanced historical context and risks diminishing the opportunity for genuine dialogue about America's past. As the nation grapples with the tension between confronting historical injustices and preserving historical legacies, the fate of monuments like the Reconciliation Memorial serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between acknowledging the past and shaping a more inclusive future.



