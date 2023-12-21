(MENAFN) Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has asserted that Slovakia has no plans to emulate its neighbor, the Czech Republic, in seizing Russian-owned properties on its territory. Fico made this statement in response to the Czech Republic's recent announcement of targeting dozens of Russian-owned properties as part of a broader sanctions package. While acknowledging awareness of Prague's actions, Fico clarified in an interview with local media outlet InfoVojna that Slovakia will "certainly not go the same way."



The Czech Republic has taken a stringent stance on sanctions against Moscow, freezing assets worth millions of euros belonging to Russian business people since the onset of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in March 2022. In November, the Czech government escalated its measures by adding Goszagransobstvennost, Russia's agency overseeing state-owned real estate abroad, to its blacklist. This move resulted in the sealing of approximately 70 properties owned by the Russian government, prompting Moscow to criticize the action as illegal and warn of potential reciprocal responses.



In the interview with InfoVojna, Prime Minister Fico also expressed criticism of the European Union's decision to initiate formal accession talks with Ukraine. He argued that Kiev was not ready for full membership in the bloc. Additionally, Fico cautioned against the potential escalation of tensions, stating that Ukraine's accession to NATO could lead to World War III. This underscores Slovakia's opposition to such a scenario, with Fico indicating a willingness to exercise its veto power within the United States-led bloc to prevent Kiev from joining if deemed necessary.



Slovakia's stance on refraining from seizing Russian assets and its skepticism towards certain European Union decisions, coupled with its expressed concerns about the geopolitical situation, highlight the complexities and divergent perspectives within the European Union.



The diverging approaches of neighboring countries underscore the nuanced dynamics at play in the region, where geopolitical considerations, historical ties, and national interests shape individual responses to the broader geopolitical landscape.



