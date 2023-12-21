Football associations declares Russia as part of Europe

(MENAFN) Amid the challenging aftermath of sanctions imposed by FIFA and UEFA following Russia's conflict with Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian Football Union (RFU) has declared its commitment to fight for its membership in European football's governing body. The sanctions had marginalized Russian national teams and clubs, prompting considerations of a potential switch to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). However, in a recent development, the RFU has unanimously voted against such a move, expressing determination to remain part of the European football landscape.



Akhmed Aydamirov, the vice president of the RFU, asserted their decision to stay in Europe, emphasizing that Russia is an integral part of the continent. He stated, "We will fight for Europe. Russia is Europe. We will win." Another executive committee member, Mikhail Gershkovich, echoed this sentiment, confirming that the decision was unanimous. Gershkovich highlighted ongoing negotiations with UEFA, noting some "progress" in discussions with the European football governing body.



Since the imposition of sanctions, Russia's national football team has been limited to rare friendly matches, and the country was barred from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Furthermore, Russia faces suspension from qualification for the 2024 European Championships. Despite these challenges, the RFU has set its sights on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, identifying qualification for the tournament as its "main task."



The RFU's resolve to contest UEFA sanctions underscores the complex interplay between sports, politics, and international relations. As negotiations progress and the football landscape continues to evolve, the RFU's stance raises questions about the potential for reconciliation and the role of football diplomacy in bridging divides. The decision also highlights the broader significance of sports as a platform for nations to assert their identity and connectivity within the global community.



