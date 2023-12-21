TC Services Achieves Cleaning Industry Management Standard Green Building Advanced By GBAC With Honors Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CIMS GB with Honors certified companies demonstrate the ability to deliver consistent, quality services.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TC Services has achieved the Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Green Building Advanced by GBAC with Honors certification from ISSA, the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. CIMS GB with Honors is designed to help companies improve cleanliness outcomes, deliver better service and control costs. Certified companies have the necessary structures, processes, procedures, and supporting documentation in place to meet customer needs, while also addressing the heightened demands of cleaning for health and safety."We are deeply humbled to receive the CIMS GB with Honors Certification from ISSA, which is a testament to our steadfast dedication to exceptional cleanliness and eco-friendly practices” says founder of TC Services, Jason Staiger.“This prestigious certification underscores our dedication to not just meeting, but exceeding industry standards for health, safety, and environmental stewardship. With structured processes and rigorous procedures, we assure our clients of exceptional service that prioritizes their needs while controlling costs. We are not just cleaning; we are caring for our customers' well-being and our planet's future."CIMS GB with Honors is the first consensus-based management standard that outlines the primary characteristics of a successful, quality cleaning organization. It ensures companies follow the proper use of disinfection products and the stringent manufacturer procedures for accurate and effective use. Designed to assist cleaning companies of all sizes, CIMS GB with Honors applies six core elements of management best practices, including:.Quality systems.Service delivery.Human resources.Health, safety, and environmental stewardship.Management commitment.LEED EB: O&M“Compliance with CIMS GB with Honors means a cleaning organization has the modern systems in place to deliver professional cleaning services, which is crucial for moving forward post-pandemic in today's competitive market,” said ISSA Director of Education, Training, Certification & Standards, Brant Insero.“We're excited to welcome TC Services to a growing list of certified CIMS companies and look forward to continuing our efforts to help providers meet new demands and instill pride in their work.”To successfully achieve CIMS certification, a facility service provider must meet 100% of the mandatory elements and 60% of the recommended elements, per section. An ISSA-accredited third-party assessor conducts an on-site review to ensure the organization's activities are consistent with the documented systems and processes.To learn more about TC Services, visit .For more information about CIMS certification, visit .About TC ServicesTC Services is a janitorial company based out of Greenville, South Carolina. The company currently operates out of one location strategically located in the heart of Greenville. Its inception began with an idea to offer a great service for competitive rates, while proactively creating a professional environment in the cleaning industry. These core values and ideas have led TC Services on its way of quickly becoming a leader in the industry.About CIMS Advanced by GBACCIMS sets forth a management framework designed to assist building service contractors and in-house cleaning departments to develop and maintain quality, customer-focused organizations. The standard is nonprescriptive, meaning that each organization has the flexibility to choose the most effective ways in which to meet its requirements. CIMS was created through a true consensus-based process that brought together representatives of the cleaning, facilities management, and purchasing communities. ISSA speaks at numerous facility management and purchasing industry events throughout the year to outline the value of working with CIMS certified cleaning companies as well as certifying in-house operations.About ISSAWith more than 10,500 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

Steve Cochran

TC Services LLC

+1 864-631-1137

...