Celebrate 2024 With The Boys Of Bariatrics

- WLSFACOLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA) announces the availability of the 2024 "Boys of Bariatric" Calendar. Modeled by male bariatric patients working hard to transition to a healthier lifestyle, this calendar provides 12 months of inspiration and motivation to help others do the same.The project is a collaboration between the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America, ProCare Health, Our Sleeved Life Podcast and the Just Be You Bariatric Awards - each striving to bring awareness of the disease of obesity and weight loss surgery as a viable treatment.The calendar will celebrate the journeys and transformations of some of the most prominent male bariatric patients on social media, sharing keys to their success, and showing other men that they too, can advocate and fight for their health, and that they are not alone in this."Alongside these brave individuals, we also highlight some of the professionals who support warriors in our community, such as bariatric surgeons and plastic surgeons." says Laura Van Tuyl, president of the WLSFA.ALL PROCEEDS from the sale of this calendar will go toward covering medical costs of weight loss surgery for the 2023 WLSFA grant recipient, who will receive the same bariatric surgery that has not only changed, but SAVED, many of the lives featured in the calendar. The surgery will be donated by Dr. Fridley at Surgical Associates of Bayonet Pointe. Support for the recipient to ensure a successful post-op journey will be supplemented by donations from ProCare Health, T.R.I.B.E. Membership with the Sleeved Dietitian, Banana Bariatrics, Dr. Quinton Chivers at the Canadian Plastic Surgery Centre, Our Sleeved Life Podcast, and Gigawatt Graphics.Information and ordering information can be found at:MORE ON THE WLSFA: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 charity that funds grants for weight loss surgery for patients medically referred to weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford to pay for the procedure nor have insurance to cover the costs. The WLSFA raises money through corporate and individual donations, by hosting fundraising events and by bring together like minded WLS patients to pay it forward and help others get the medical treatments they need to escape lives connected to morbid obesity.Saving Lives, One Grant at A TimeNOTE: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America has earned the Guide Stars Platinum Seal of Transparency . The WLSFA board is a 100% Volunteer Organization with no paid executives or staff, and all are weight loss surgery patients, paying it forward since 2010.

