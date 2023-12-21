City Beat News Awards Service Providers Nominated For Patient Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Service providers nationwide are nominated for best in service and receive their first Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction in 2023

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- City Beat News is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 nominations for best in service. The following providers have received their first Spectrum Award , which honors those that have placed an emphasis on patient service and satisfaction.Seattle Dental Care in Seattle practices biological, natural and holistic dentistry, emphasizing patients' overall health in addition to their oral health and its effect on the rest of the body. The team at Seattle Dental Care takes great care to make appointments as comfortable as possible for patients with a relaxing and anxiety-free environment. The overall goal is to provide an experience for patients that prioritizes their general health and wellness above all else.At Limestone Hills Orthodontics in Austin, Texas, Dr. Rodrigo Viecilli, DDS, PhD, is committed to providing exceptional orthodontic care in a comfortable environment. With more than 20 years of experience and specialty training, Dr. Viecilli, along with his team, develops an entire dental plan for each patient, including orthodontic treatment with braces or Invisalign. No matter the treatment plan, patients at Limestone Hills Orthodontics receive the latest and best treatments backed by unparalleled patient service.OneStop Aesthetic Travel and Wellness Center in Pleasanton, California, offers cutting-edge treatments and personalized experiences for patients. The vision is to provide a single place for primary care, aesthetic care, travel and weight loss medicine, while empowering individuals to achieve their desired confidence and rejuvenation. The dedicated team at OneStop has served patients well and made a name for itself in patient satisfaction .Fresh Family Dental of Grand Prairie, Texas, provides a host of dental services for the whole family, from cleanings and check-ups to extensive dental treatments. The team at Fresh Family Dental offers personalized care and attention to each patient with a strong focus on anxiety management. With compassion at the forefront, Fresh Family Dental works to create a comfortable and soothing environment.Big Apple Speech Therapy in Scottsdale, Arizona, is dedicated to helping children and adults with communication disorders. The team at Big Apple Speech is constantly seeking out evidence-based treatment approaches in order to offer the highest quality therapy available. In addition, ensuring patients receive services in a safe and comfortable environment is a high priority.The Institute of Advanced Aesthetics in Minnetonka, Minnesota, simultaneously provides patients with quality aesthetic treatments while training and educating the next group of service providers. Available services include facials, waxing and hair removal, massages, chemical peels, and more, provided with an emphasis on care, quality and value.As 2023 comes to an end, City Beat News continues to take nominations for providers with top-notch patient service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings. Visit to find these and other top-rated service providers.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the patient. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these first-time Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding patient experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to .

Jamie Rawcliffe

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+ +1 8667329800

email us here