Israeli military campaign in Gaza results in 26,700 people dead, missing

(MENAFN) The government media office in the Gaza Strip reported on Wednesday that the Israeli military campaign in the region, which began on October 7, has resulted in 26,700 people being either dead or missing.



“Around 20,000 dead people have been admitted to hospitals, including 8,000 children and 6,200 women,” the news office stated in a declaration.



The statement indicated that among the casualties were 310 medics, 35 civil defense members, and 97 journalists.



Additionally, the continuous Israeli assaults led to the destruction and impairment of approximately 308,000 housing units throughout the Gaza Strip, as reported by the office.



“At least 114 mosques were destroyed and 200 partially damaged, while four churches were targeted,” the declaration added.



“The Israeli occupation also destroyed 126 government buildings and partially damaged 283 others, while 90 schools and universities were forced out of action,” it further mentioned.



Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has extensively bombarded the Gaza Strip, resulting in widespread devastation. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced within the densely-populated enclave, facing shortages of food and clean water.



MENAFN21122023000045015839ID1107637946