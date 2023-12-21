Over Dozens Of Baloch Protesters Arrested In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 21 (IANS) Over dozens of people protesting against enforced disappearances and "extrajudicial killing" of a Baloch youth were baton charged and arrested by Islamabad Police, local media reported.

In videos shared on social media, the police could be seen firing water canons and teargas at the protesters and dragging them into vans late Wednesday night, Dawn news reported.

The long march by the protesters was also dispersed.

A non-lethal method to prevent protesters from entering high-security zones is being adopted and the use of forces was "completely avoided", a spokesperson for the Islamabad Police said in a statement.

"Masked men carrying batons" were among the protesters, the spokesperson claimed.

However, when protesters threw stones at police, they were detained and arrested.

