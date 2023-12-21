Gujarat Giants Name Captain And Vice-Captain For Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Cuttack, Dec 21 (IANS) Ultimate Kho-Kho League franchise Gujarat Giants have announced their captain and the vice-captain ahead of the second season with Akshay Bhangre leading the squad and Patta Narsayya will be his deputy.

This will be Akshay's first foray into the Ultimate Kho-Kho League. Having started playing when he was in the fifth grade, Akshay, who is a defender, represented Maharashtra in national competitions at the senior and junior levels. He captained the Maharashtra senior team and also the Indian Kho Kho team.

"It is my first season in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and I am honoured that Gujarat Giants have trusted me with captaincy. The Giants are a very strong franchise and I promise to do my best to lead the team to glory. We will try to do our very best every day,” said Akshay.

Patta has been given the responsibility of vice-captain, will be playing his second season in the Ultimate Kho-Kho League. An attacker with great flair, he is a big fan of Kho Kho players Prasanna Kumar and Amit Patil, and has captained his state team. Patta has also donned the Indian colours when the team faced Nepal in a Test series.

"The Gujarat Giants have assembled a well-balanced squad. The Adani Sportsline management has given us a free hand to build a squad as per the needs. Akshay Bhangre and Patta Narsayya are good leaders and I am confident they will ensure we put our best foot forward,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Head Coach, Gujarat Giants.

"Kho Kho is a big part of Indian history and we want to see it get elevated to being one of the most followed in the country. We have invested in Kho Kho with the Gujarat Giants, and believe this is one way of ensuring the sport's profile is elevated. At Adani Sportsline, we are keen to ensure that indigenous sports have effective support to prosper." Adani Sportsline's CBO Sanjay Adesara said.

--IANS

bc/