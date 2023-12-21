Germany considers joining US-led naval force in Red Sea

(MENAFN) Germany is exploring military strategies and legal considerations regarding potential participation in a US-led naval force aimed at safeguarding vessels traversing the Red Sea, as stated by a government spokesperson on Wednesday.



Addressing the media in Berlin, Steffen Hebestreit emphasized that incidents targeting civilian ships and causing disruptions to maritime trade in the Red Sea are deemed unacceptable.



“We are now examining whether there is an option for Germany to participate in this mission,” Hebestreit stated, he further mentioned that discussions were underway on legal framework, logistical topics as well as military strategies.



“The German army is a parliamentary army. That means a mandate from the parliament is needed to participate in such a mission. The final decision will be taken by the parliament,” he stated.



During the same press conference, Christian Wagner, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, mentioned that ongoing discussions were taking place among NATO allies and European partners.



“We are in discussions with our European and US partners on the subject of how to thwart these attacks, and this includes the possible participation in this operation,” the spokesman noted.



“But internal deliberations are currently underway. At this stage, I cannot speculate about the possible outcome,” Wagner added.



According to a report by the public broadcaster ARD, the German government awaits a decision from the EU or NATO on the mission to clear the legal hurdles.

