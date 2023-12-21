ALSTOM SA: Alstom Wins A Contract Worth Around 900 Million Euro To Maintain Vlocity And Classic Fleet For The Next Decade In Victoria, Australia



Alstom wins around 900 million euro tender to maintain the VLocity and Classic train fleet for the next decade in Victoria, Australia

Over 300 jobs currently supporting fleet servicing across Victoria, Australia with creation of new jobs in the local rail industry over the contract term Alstom will deliver increased reliability and availability of VLocity and Classic fleet, significant fuel savings and a new fleet control centre



21 December 2023 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been announced as the successful bidder for a contract worth around 900 million euro to maintain the regional rolling stock VLocity and Classic fleets in Victoria, Australia for the next decade.



The VLocity train fleet, which is built by Alstom at its Dandenong manufacturing site in Melbourne, Australia will be maintained alongside the Classic fleet out of West Melbourne, South Dynon and Ballarat East sites securing hundreds of Victorian jobs for the next decade.

“Our association with VLocity goes back to 2003. On the twentieth year of that association, I am humbled by the trust placed in us by the Victorian Government to continue the privilege of servicing VLocity trains for the next decade,” said Pascal Dupond, Alstom's Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand.

The award of the contract to Alstom locks in a number of benefits for the local economy. This includes 98% of labour based in Victoria servicing the VLocity and Classic fleet with 69% of maintenance materials supplied by local Victorian suppliers. Alstom have also committed to a 6% spend with 40 local social benefit suppliers over the life of the contract.

“We will establish a fleet control centre in South Dynon, based on Alstom's UK Voyager Control Centre which will further improve reliability and availability of the fleet. Local suppliers across Victoria will also play an important part in supplying parts, overhauls, repairs, preventative maintenance and wheel turning; the impact to the rail supply chain in Victoria will be profound”, Mr Dupond added.

Additional predictive maintenance technology that Alstom will bring to the contract will also result in a reduction of fuel costs and carbon emissions from the VLocity and Classic Fleet.

“VLocity is without doubt a jewel in the crown of Victoria's rail fleet. The technology, local knowhow, innovation and excellence that Alstom brings will enable the VLocity and Classic fleet to shine and continue to serve Victoria's regions throughout this decade and into the next,” Mr Dupond concluded.

