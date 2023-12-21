Lift Biosciences Appoints Dr Bo Rode Hansen And Dr Marco Gottardis To Its Board Of Directors

London, 21 December 2023 – LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech company bringing to market a first-in-class allogeneic innate cell therapy, today announces the appointments of Dr Bo Rode Hansen PhD, MBA and Dr Marco Gottardis, PhD as Non-Executive Directors of its Board.

Bo brings over two decades of transformational leadership experience involving general management, R&D, BD, financing, IPO and M&A in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. He currently advises Novo Seeds (Novo Holdings), a life science investment company and consults for different life science, biotech, and investment companies. He previously served as the CEO and President of Scandion Oncology A/S, a Danish cancer drug resistance company. Prior to this, Bo held several leadership positions including CEO & Founding President of Genevant Sciences, Global Head of RNA Therapeutics at Roche, GM (CEO) of Roche Innovation Centre Copenhagen and Vice President of Santaris Pharma A/S. He holds a MSc and PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Copenhagen and an Executive MBA from Henley Business School.

Marco joins the Board with over 38 years of experience working in translational cancer research, having worked over multiple drug approvals in his career. In 2023, he retired from his role as VP of Oncology and Innovation at Janssen, prior to which he held the role of Prostate DAS Leader. Before his time at Janssen, Marco served as Executive Director of Oncology and Immuno-Oncology Research, and co-leader of the Oncology Discovery Group at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he led multiple scientific teams covering diverse target areas. Marco holds a PhD from the University of Wisconsin and a BSc from Columbia University.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences commented: “On behalf of the Board, I'm delighted to welcome both Bo and Marco onto our Board of Directors as key hires for LIfT's next phase as we move into license deals. Bo is a highly respected bioentrepreneur and driver of corporate innovation who has successfully taken early-stage companies through to successful exits. Bo understands how to structure innovative deals with, and in, big pharma to drive successful outcomes for both parties – having sat both sides of the fence. Marco is a highly respected scientific leader who has been instrumental in bringing about breakthrough innovation in BMS and JnJ. Marco knows how to create the scientific case to bring about deals that are transformative for both entities. Both will prove invaluable in our mission to redefine what is possible across oncology, immunology, neurology and AMR through our unique Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophil technology.”

Dr Bo Rode Hansen, Non-Executive Director of the Board commented: “I'm pleased to join LIfT at this pivotal time, as we look to move our allogeneic first-in-class neutrophil-based cell therapies into clinical development. I look forward to collaborating with Alex and the rest of the Board.”

Dr Marco Gottardis, Non-Executive Director of the Board commented: “I'm delighted to be joining LIfT Biosciences, a company at the forefront of innovative cancer therapies. I look forward to contributing to the Company's continuously developing ground-breaking research, as we work towards entering clinical trials with the goal of developing affordable, effective treatments for patients.”

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT BioSciences is a biotech bringing to market a first-in-class alpha neutrophil cell therapy that overcomes the limitations of current therapies in solid tumours by destroying tumours both directly and indirectly. LIfT's Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour as they recruit the rest of the immune system to destroy the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced from a patented process using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering (e.g. CARs). The resulting CAR-IMAN cells give cancer patients potentially hundreds of times the cancer killing ability they naturally possess.

The company is working with a range of pharmaceutical license partners across oncology, immunology, neurology and AMR to develop a portfolio of immune-modulatory. LIfT is committed to delivering complete remission in high unmet need solid tumours before the decade is out. LIfT BioSciences was founded by Alex Blyth following the death of his mother to pancreatic cancer. See

