Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion Exercise Gains Momentum, CM On Delhi Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 21 (IANS) The much-awaited Cabinet expansion exercise has intensified in Rajasthan as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has gone to the national Capital with both of his Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa.

Sharma reached Parliament House on Thursday morning with Bairwa.

Names of would be-Cabinet ministers may be approved after his meeting with senior BJP leaders and party sources said that Sharma may expand his Cabinet this week.

On Thursday, Sharma might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda and it is possible that the names of the Cabinet ministers would be finalised then.

Sources said that a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi can also be planned for Thursday.

New people may get a chance to be a part of the Rajasthan Cabinet and it is believed that instead of senior members in the Cabinet, those MLAs who have never become ministers till now may be given a chance.

Though some senior MLAs would also be made ministers, their number would not be much.

--IANS

arc/rad