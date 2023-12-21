3 Die As Car Crashes Into Tree In Bihar's Nawada Dist

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) Three persons travelling in a car died after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Bihar's Nawada district late on Wednesday night.

The deceased were returning home from Rajauli to Khanwa village under Narhat police station when the accident happened. The accident occurred on Rajauli-Sirdala road.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek Kumar, Chandan Kumar and Raushan Kumar. The eyewitnesses said that the SUV (Scorpio) was running at a high speed and the driver, in a bid to save a blue bull, lost control over the vehicle which crashed into a tree.

Following the accident, a team of Rajauli police station reached the spot and sent the dead bodies for postmortem. The impact of the accident was as such that the SUV was mangled almost beyond recognition.

