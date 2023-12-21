Blinken stresses US’ dedication to ‘independent Palestinian state’ to his European peers

(MENAFN) As of Wednesday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in a phone call with his French, German as well as British peers and pointed out his country’s dedication towards “an independent Palestinian state.”



The US Secretary of State “stressed the importance of urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, the imperative of minimizing civilian casualties, and the need to prevent the conflict’s further escalation,” in the phone conversation with the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock along with the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, as reported by representative Matthew Miller.



“The Secretary also condemned attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea and urged cooperation among all partners to uphold maritime security,” he also declared.



The Ministers further talked over aid as well as backing for Ukraine in the upcoming year as the Russian conflict carries on, Miller also declared.

