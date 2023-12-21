Outbound Medical Tourism Market Is Set To Reach US$ 40.8 Billion At A CAGR Of 13.1% From The Forecast Period 2023 To 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Outbound Medical Tourism Market is expected to clock US$ 40.8 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The Outbound Medical Tourism Market is experiencing dynamic growth as individuals increasingly seek healthcare services beyond their borders. This press release delves into the key trends, factors driving this phenomenon, and the transformative impact of outbound medical tourism on the global healthcare landscape. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Outbound Medical Tourism Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 13.5 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 40.8 billion CAGR 13.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Treatment Type, Service, Age Group, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

Outbound medical tourism refers to individuals traveling across borders to seek medical treatments and procedures in foreign countries. This burgeoning market encompasses a diverse range of healthcare services, including elective surgeries, wellness treatments, and specialized medical interventions.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

One of the primary drivers of outbound medical tourism is the potential for cost savings. Individuals often find that seeking medical treatment in certain destinations offers more affordable options compared to their home countries.

Patients opt for outbound medical tourism to access specialized treatments and procedures that may not be readily available or may involve long waiting times in their home countries. This includes procedures ranging from cosmetic surgeries to advanced medical interventions.

The global expansion of high-quality healthcare facilities has contributed to the attractiveness of outbound medical tourism. Many countries have invested significantly in state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and advanced technologies to cater to international patients.

Beyond medical interventions, individuals are increasingly seeking wellness and preventive healthcare services through outbound medical tourism. Spa treatments, health retreats, and comprehensive health check-ups are among the offerings attracting global wellness seekers.

Destinations Shaping Outbound Medical Tourism:

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia, have emerged as prominent hubs for outbound medical tourism. These destinations offer a combination of cost-effective treatments, skilled medical professionals, and diverse cultural experiences.

European countries, including Germany, Switzerland, and Turkey, are known for their advanced healthcare systems and renowned medical expertise. Patients from various regions opt for these destinations for specialized medical care.

Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil attract medical tourists with a focus on cosmetic surgeries, dental procedures, and wellness retreats. Proximity to North America adds to the allure of these destinations.

The Middle East, with countries like the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, has positioned itself as a hub for medical tourism, offering a blend of world-class healthcare facilities and luxury experiences.

Benefits of Outbound Medical Tourism:

Patients often find that medical treatments in certain destinations are more cost-effective than in their home countries, allowing them to access quality healthcare without financial strain.

Outbound medical tourism provides an avenue for individuals to bypass long waiting times for certain medical procedures, ensuring timely interventions and faster recovery.

Seeking medical treatment abroad allows patients to access specialized medical experts and facilities that may not be available locally. This is particularly relevant for complex surgeries and niche medical fields.

Beyond medical treatments, many destinations offer holistic wellness experiences, combining healthcare with relaxation, cultural exploration, and rejuvenation.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Regulatory challenges, including variations in healthcare standards and legal frameworks across countries, pose a hurdle to the seamless expansion of outbound medical tourism. Opportunities exist for international collaboration to standardize regulations.

Limited insurance coverage for international medical treatments is a challenge for medical tourists. Opportunities lie in developing comprehensive insurance solutions that cater specifically to the needs of outbound medical travelers.

Ensuring continuity of care and effective post-treatment follow-up can be challenging for patients returning to their home countries. Opportunities exist for establishing streamlined communication channels between international healthcare providers and local healthcare networks.

Future Outlook:

The Outbound Medical Tourism Market is poised for sustained growth as global healthcare seekers continue to explore cross-border healthcare options. As healthcare destinations enhance their offerings and international collaboration strengthens, outbound medical tourism will play an increasingly integral role in the global healthcare ecosystem.

Request for Customization -

Table of Content

Market EcosystemTimeline Under ConsiderationHistorical Years – 2020Base Year – 2021Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030Currency Used in the ReportResearch ApproachData Collection MethodologyData SourcesSecondary SourcesPrimary SourcesMarket Estimation ApproachBottom UpTop DownMarket Forecasting ModelLimitations and AssumptionsCurrent Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)DriversRestraints/ChallengesOpportunitiesProbiotics and PrebioticsOmega-3 Fatty AcidsCarotenoids and AntioxidantsVitaminsPlant ExtractsAmino AcidsProteins and PeptidesMineralsOthersPlantAnimalMicrobial

Browse full TOC here

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :



Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Conclusion:

Outbound medical tourism is reshaping the way individuals approach healthcare, offering a global array of choices beyond geographical boundaries. With a focus on affordability, access to specialized care, and holistic wellness experiences, outbound medical tourism is opening new avenues for individuals seeking optimal healthcare solutions.

Browse other reports:

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1.08 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 2.76 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global osteoporosis treatment market was valued at US$ 12.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.60% to reach US$ 17.18 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global pain management devices market was valued at US$ 3.18 billion in 2021. The market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% to reach US$ 7.032 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global pharmacy benefit management market was valued at US$ 480 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 764 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global cosmetic bioactive ingredients market was valued at US$ 1.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.35% to reach US$ 2.44 billion by 2030.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: ... Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter