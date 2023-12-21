Ordinary General Meeting Of January 31, 2024 - Notice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The sole statutory director invites the shareholders of Ascencio SA to attend the ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday 31 January 2024 at 2.30 m the Company's head office located at Avenue Jean Mermoz 1, boîte 4, 6041 Gosselies.

All documents relating to the meeting are available on the company's website (http::



The notice of meeting

The agenda

The methods of attendance

The announcement of attendance

The correspondence vote

The proxy form The 2022/2023 annual report



As previously announced by press release of November 23, 2023 relating to the Company's annual results, the sole statutory director will propose at the ordinary general meeting the distribution of a gross dividend of €4.15 (€2.905 net per share) per coupon number 21 in respect of the 2022/2023 financial year. The dividend will be paid on 9 February 2024.

ABOUT ASCENCIO

Ascencio SA is a company incorporated under Belgian law, specialising in commercial property investments, and more specifically, supermarkets and retail parks.

The Company is present in Belgium, France and Spain, respectively under the status of SIR, SIIC and SOCIMI.

With its multidisciplinary team, it manages its assets and its relations with its tenant-retailers in a responsible manner, particularly regarding terms of sustainability.

The fair value of its portfolio amounts to approximately €740 million, spread over 104 properties and generating rental income exceeding €50 million a year.

Ascencio SA is listed on Euronext Brussels. Its stock market capitalisation was €275 million at 30/09/2023.

