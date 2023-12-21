Notification On Transactions Concluded By A Person Associated To A Management Body Of Grigeo AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grigeo AB has received notifications on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo AB (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachments
Notification on manager transactions 12 18 Notification on manager transactions 12 19 Notification on manager transactions 12 20
MENAFN21122023004107003653ID1107637911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.