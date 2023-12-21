Notification On Transactions Concluded By A Person Associated To A Management Body Of Grigeo AB

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grigeo AB has received notifications on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo AB (see attachments).

