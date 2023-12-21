               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Notification On Transactions Concluded By A Person Associated To A Management Body Of Grigeo AB


12/21/2023 1:48:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grigeo AB has received notifications on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo AB (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01

Attachments

  • Notification on manager transactions 12 18
  • Notification on manager transactions 12 19
  • Notification on manager transactions 12 20

