Class 9 Student Falls To Death From Foot Over Bridge In Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) A Class 9 student died after he fell from a foot over bridge in northeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m at foot over bridge near Mandoli Jail on Wazirabad Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the 16-year-old boy, a resident of Gagan Vihar, Ghaziabad, UP was a student of Government School, Mandoli Extension.

“On Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m, he fell down from a foot over bridge on the road below (height about 6 metres) and sustained injury. He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the DCP.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that he was with some other school boys, when the incident happened.

“His friend, a 15-year-old boy, accompanied him to the hospital. The victim's friend also studies in the same school in Class9, but in a different section,” said the DCP.

According to the victim's friend, the boy was leaning against the guard rail, but fell down as one section of the guard rail on the foot over bridge was broken/missing.

“A case of an act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 336 IPC) and causing death by negligence (section 304A IPC) against concerned authority has been registered on the complaint of victim's friend,” the DCP added.

