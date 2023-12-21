‘Chand Jalne Laga’ Actor Sorab Bedi Recounts His Initial Days Of Struggle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) 'Chand Jalne Laga' actor Sorab Bedi, recalled his early days and shared how his life transformed from receiving his first paycheck to becoming a television actor.

Sorab revealed: "Back in 2017 when I completed my education from a government college, I wanted to do something for myself and as I hail from Gurgaon, I started working in a call center (BPO) where I was paid 7,000 as my monthly salary. And I still remember when I received my first paycheck I cried a lot as it was a big amount for me back then and I had never seen that amount at once in my account.”

He added:“But I wasn't satisfied with the Job and wanted to do something that I loved: acting and modelling. And I came to Delhi and started modeling and that aroused me fame and money in the field of modeling where I was also approached by international brands and I also did many brand advertisements over there."

He added: "I even came to Mumbai and even started modeling and my brother Ram told me to get into acting as well and that is where I put my luck into acting and after a lot of struggle and day-night auditions, I cracked my first ever acting role in a TV serial which is currently on air, Chand Jalne Laga. And I am grateful for the journey I have come for a long.”

“Earning from 7k to now earning multiples of that in a month. I feel blessed and grateful for all the hard work I have done in my life," said Sorab.

Sorab also admits that his struggles in the early days played a crucial role in shaping his character and career.

"It's important never to give up on yourself and your dreams. Believing in yourself is the first step towards achieving something great."

