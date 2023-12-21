Carpets &Amp; Rugs Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Loweâs Companies, Inc.

Interface Inc.

Dixie Group, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Victoria PLC

The Home Depot, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Ikea Group

Engineered Floors LLC

Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc.

Stark Carpet Corp.

Invista

Milliken and Company

Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd.

Couristan, Inc.

ABBey Carpet and Floor

Axminster Carpets Ltd

Floor Coverings International

Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Foamex International Inc

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Carpets and Rugs market size is estimated to be worth USD 17520 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 20180 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Carpets and Rugs market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Carpets and Rugs landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Tufted accounting for of the Carpets and Rugs global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Residential segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Carpets and Rugs include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., Loweâs Companies, Inc., Interface Inc., Dixie Group, Inc., Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet., Tai Ping Carpets International pmited and Victoria PLC, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Carpets and Rugs in 2021.

This report focuses on Carpets and Rugs volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carpets and Rugs market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Tufted

Woven

Needle-punched

Knotted Others

Residential

Commercial

Automotive Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Carpets and Rugs market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Carpets and Rugs industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

