Jerrycans Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Food and Beverages, Agrochemicals, Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum and Lubricants, Others), Types (Plastic (HDPE), Metal), By "Jerrycans Market-2024" Region

Scepter Canada Inc

Mauser Group B.V

Greif Inc

Elkhart Plastics, Inc

Barrier Plastics, Inc

WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH and Co

Denios AG

Techno Packaging Industries

Burkle Sotralentz

The Jerrycans Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Jerrycans market size is estimated to be worth USD 2274.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3151.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Jerrycans market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Jerrycans landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Plastic (HDPE) accounting for of the Jerrycans global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food and Beverages segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Jerrycans include Scepter Canada Inc, Mauser Group B.V, Greif Inc, Elkhart Plastics, Inc, Barrier Plastics, Inc, WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH and Co, Denios AG, Techno Packaging Industries and Burkle and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Jerrycans in 2021.

This report focuses on Jerrycans volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jerrycans market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Jerrycans Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Jerrycans market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Plastic (HDPE) Metal

What are the different "Application of Jerrycans market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Food and Beverages

Agrochemicals

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum and Lubricants Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Jerrycans market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Jerrycans Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Jerrycans market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Jerrycans industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Jerrycans market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Jerrycans Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Jerrycans Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Jerrycans

1.2 Classification of Jerrycans by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Jerrycans Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Jerrycans Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Jerrycans Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Jerrycans Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Jerrycans Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Jerrycans Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Jerrycans Market Drivers

1.6.2 Jerrycans Market Restraints

1.6.3 Jerrycans Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Jerrycans Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Jerrycans Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Jerrycans Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Jerrycans Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Jerrycans Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Jerrycans Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Jerrycans Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Jerrycans New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Jerrycans Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Jerrycans Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Jerrycans Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Jerrycans Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Jerrycans Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Jerrycans Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Jerrycans Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Jerrycans Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Jerrycans Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Jerrycans Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Jerrycans Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

