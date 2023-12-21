Humectants Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Food and Beverage, Oral and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others) , Types (Synthetic, Natural) , By " Humectants Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Cargill

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

DowDupont

Roquette Freres

Ingredion Incorporated

Brenntag AG

Barentz

Ashland

Batory Foods Corbion

Humectant is a hygroscopic substance used to keep things moist; it is the opposite of a desiccant because it is wet. It is often a molecule with several hydrophipc groups, most often hydroxyl groups; however, amines and carboxyl groups, sometimes esterified, can be encountered as well (its affinity to form hydrogen bonds with molecules of water is the crucial trait). They are used in many products, including food, cosmetics, medicines and pesticides.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Humectants market size is estimated to be worth USD 18530 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 28540 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Humectants market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Humectants landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Synthetic accounting for of the Humectants global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food and Beverage segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Humectants include Cargill, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, DowDupont, Roquette Freres, Ingredion Incorporated, Brenntag AG, Barentz and Ashland, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Humectants in 2021.

This report focuses on Humectants volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Humectants market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Humectants Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Humectants market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Synthetic Natural

What are the different "Application of Humectants market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Food and Beverage

Oral and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Humectants market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Humectants Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Humectants

1.2 Classification of Humectants by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Humectants Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Humectants Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Humectants Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Humectants Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Humectants Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Humectants Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Humectants Market Drivers

1.6.2 Humectants Market Restraints

1.6.3 Humectants Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Humectants Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Humectants Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Humectants Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Humectants Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Humectants Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Humectants Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Humectants Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Humectants New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Humectants Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Humectants Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Humectants Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Humectants Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Humectants Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Humectants Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Humectants Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Humectants Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Humectants Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Humectants Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Humectants Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

