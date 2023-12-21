Cosmetic Serum Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores) , Types (Skin and Sun Care Serum, Hair Care Serum, Others) , By " Cosmetic Serum Market-2024 " Region

PandG

Unilever

Chanel

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

Kao

LâOreal

LVMH

Amway

Clarins Markwins Beauty Products

The Cosmetic Serum Market

A cosmetic serum is a product appped externally for a desired cosmetic effect. It is usually a water-based non-greasy and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cosmetic Serum market size is estimated to be worth USD 13 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 18 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Cosmetic Serum market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Cosmetic Serum landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The Americas occupied the largest share in the cosmetic serum market with more than 37% market share. The US holds the largest market share, followed by the Brazil in the Americas market. The primary reasons influencing the growth of the market in this region is product innovation and technological advancement.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Serum volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Serum market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Cosmetic Serum Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Skin and Sun Care Serum

Hair Care Serum Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Retail Stores

Specialty Stores Online Stores

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Cosmetic Serum Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities

This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the Cosmetic Serum industry, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Cosmetic Serum market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Cosmetic Serum Industry.

Detailed TOC of Global Cosmetic Serum Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Serum

1.2 Classification of Cosmetic Serum by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Cosmetic Serum Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Cosmetic Serum Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Cosmetic Serum Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Cosmetic Serum Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Cosmetic Serum Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Cosmetic Serum Market Drivers

1.6.2 Cosmetic Serum Market Restraints

1.6.3 Cosmetic Serum Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Cosmetic Serum Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Cosmetic Serum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Cosmetic Serum Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Cosmetic Serum Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Cosmetic Serum Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Cosmetic Serum Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Cosmetic Serum New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Cosmetic Serum Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Cosmetic Serum Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Cosmetic Serum Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Cosmetic Serum Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Cosmetic Serum Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Cosmetic Serum Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Cosmetic Serum Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Cosmetic Serum Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Cosmetic Serum Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Cosmetic Serum Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Cosmetic Serum Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

