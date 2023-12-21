Entrance Floor Mat Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use) , Types (Scraper and Wiper Floor Mat, Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat, Logo Floor Mat, Specialty Floor Mat, Others) , By " Entrance Floor Mat Market-2024 " Region

3M

Cintas

Forbo International

NoTrax

UniFirst

American Floor Mats

Apache Mills

Bergo Flooring

Birrus Matting Systems

Crown Matting Technologies

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Kleen-Tex Industries

Milliken and Company

PromoMatting Unimat Industries

Entrance floor mats are placed at the entrances of the house, inside the house, kitchen, washrooms, offices, and other commercial places.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Entrance Floor Mat market size is estimated to be worth USD 6427.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7874.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Entrance Floor Mat market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Entrance Floor Mat landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The scraper and wiper floor mat segment accounted for the major shares of this global market.

This report focuses on Entrance Floor Mat volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Entrance Floor Mat market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Scraper and Wiper Floor Mat

Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat

Logo Floor Mat

Specialty Floor Mat Others

Residential Use

Commercial Use Industrial Use

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Entrance Floor Mat market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Entrance Floor Mat Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Entrance Floor Mat

1.2 Classification of Entrance Floor Mat by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Entrance Floor Mat Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Entrance Floor Mat Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Entrance Floor Mat Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Entrance Floor Mat Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Entrance Floor Mat Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Entrance Floor Mat Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Entrance Floor Mat Market Drivers

1.6.2 Entrance Floor Mat Market Restraints

1.6.3 Entrance Floor Mat Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Entrance Floor Mat Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Entrance Floor Mat Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Entrance Floor Mat Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Entrance Floor Mat Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Entrance Floor Mat Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Entrance Floor Mat Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Entrance Floor Mat Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Entrance Floor Mat New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Entrance Floor Mat Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Entrance Floor Mat Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Entrance Floor Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Entrance Floor Mat Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Entrance Floor Mat Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Entrance Floor Mat Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Entrance Floor Mat Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Entrance Floor Mat Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Entrance Floor Mat Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Entrance Floor Mat Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Entrance Floor Mat Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

