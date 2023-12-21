Exercise Bikes Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Beginners Users, Intermediate Users, Advanced Levels Users) , Types (Upright Exercise Bike, Recumbent Exercise Bike) , By " Exercise Bikes Market-2024 " Region

Brunswick

ICON Health and Fitness

Nautilus

Precor

Technogym

Asian Sports and Enterprises

Bladez Fitness

Body-Solid

Ciclotte

Jerai Fitness

Johnson Health Tech Ketller

The Exercise Bikes Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Exercise bikes are a great option to increase stamina and are among the main fitness equipment in cardio fitness regimes. Exercising bikes focus on strength training of the lower body, and the option to increase or decrease the resistance offered by the bike gives more flexibipty to the user. The repeated cycpng motion burns fat as well as exercises muscles. The constant contraction and expansion of muscles provide isotonic exercise.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Exercise Bikes market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Exercise Bikes market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Exercise Bikes landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The North America dominated the global exercise bike market. Factors such as increasing instances of obesity-related diseases and growing health awareness among the population will propel the growth of this market in the region.

This report focuses on Exercise Bikes volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exercise Bikes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Exercise Bikes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Upright Exercise Bike Recumbent Exercise Bike

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Beginners Users

Intermediate Users Advanced Levels Users

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

