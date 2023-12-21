Face Make-Up Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Department Stores, Specialty Retailers, Pharmacy and Drugstores, Other) , Types (Blush, Bronzer, Concealer, Foundation, Face Powder, Other) , By " Face Make-up Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Face Make-up market?



L'Oreal

LVMH

Shiseido

Coty

Estee Lauder

Amway

Aveda

Avon Products

BABOR

Chanel

Clarins

Kao

Lotus Herbals

Mary Kay

Natura

Nature Republic

O Boticario

Oriflame Revlon

The Face Make-up Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Face Make-up market size is estimated to be worth USD 26550 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 31530 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Face Make-up market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Face Make-up landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

According to this market study report, the foundation segment dominates the face make-up market. Foundation is available in various forms such as cream, pquid, mousse, or powder, which helps to cover under-eye circles, dark spots, pores, and blemishes, and gives the skin a uniform finish. Consumers mostly prefer products that do not contain preservatives.

This report focuses on Face Make-up volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Face Make-up market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Face Make-up Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Face Make-up market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Blush

Bronzer

Concealer

Foundation

Face Powder Other

What are the different "Application of Face Make-up market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Department Stores

Specialty Retailers

Pharmacy and Drugstores Other

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report

