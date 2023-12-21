Field Hockey Equipment Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Field Hockey Equipment market?



Adidas

Grays

Gryphon Hockey

OBO

TK Hockey

ATLAS Hockey

Dita

JDH

Kookaburra

MALIK

Mazon Hockey

Osaka Hockey

Princess Sportsgear

Ritual Hockey STX

The Field Hockey Equipment Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Field hockey is a team sport played on a grass or turf field. It is played using hockey sticks to shoot the ball and protective gear. International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the governing body of the sport. It also manages and develops international field hockey tournaments across the globe. Euro Hockey League (EHL) is considered to be the biggest professional league in the world. The Olympics and Hockey World Cup are considered to be the highest national teams' competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Field Hockey Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 6072.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7348.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Field Hockey Equipment market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Field Hockey Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The sticks segment dominates the field hockey equipment market and will continue to grow significantly during the forecast period. The frequent changes of hockey sticks by regular players to maintain optimum performance is leading to the high growth of this market segment. Constant innovations to produce pghter and stronger sticks will also contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Adidas dominates the stick market in all user segments including men and women, as most players use these sticks.

This report focuses on Field Hockey Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Field Hockey Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Field Hockey Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Field Hockey Equipment market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Sticks

Shoes

Protective Gears Other

What are the different "Application of Field Hockey Equipment market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail Other

Why is Field Hockey Equipment market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Field Hockey Equipment market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

