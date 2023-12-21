Football Equipment Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Offline Stores, Online Stores) , Types (Football Apparel, Football Shoes, Footballs, Football Protective Equipment, Other) , By " Football Equipment Market-2024 " Region

Nike

Adidas

PUMA

Under Armour

Asics

Diadora

Joma

Lotto Sport Italia

Mizuno

New Balance

Umbro

Pantofola d'Oro

Concave

Kipsta (Decathlon)

Sondico

ANTA

Li-Ning

Health

Baden Sports

Hummel

BasicNet

Select Sport

Champion Sports

Vizari Uhlsport

The Football Equipment Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Football equipment is the gear used by beginners and professional footballers for their safety and better comfort. It is used in training and practice sessions. Football equipment includes football shoes, footballs, football protective equipment, and other football equipment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Football Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 12820 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 16040 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Football Equipment market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Football Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The majority of consumers purchase football equipment at offpne football equipment stores because these stores enable them to check the quapty of the product before buying. The offpne store's segment comprises of specialty and sports stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores, and others. The purchase volume of football equipment in offpne stores will continue to increase in the forthcoming years because players in the market are offering greater visibipty to products and a wide assortment of products.

This report focuses on Football Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Football Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Football Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Football Equipment market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Football Apparel

Football Shoes

Footballs

Football Protective Equipment Other

What are the different "Application of Football Equipment market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Offline Stores Online Stores

Why is Football Equipment market 2024 Important?

Why is Football Equipment market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Football Equipment market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Football Equipment

1.2 Classification of Football Equipment by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Football Equipment Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Football Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Football Equipment Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Football Equipment Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Football Equipment Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Football Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Football Equipment Market Drivers

1.6.2 Football Equipment Market Restraints

1.6.3 Football Equipment Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Football Equipment Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Football Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Football Equipment Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Football Equipment Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Football Equipment Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Football Equipment Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Football Equipment Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Football Equipment New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Football Equipment Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Football Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Football Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Football Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Football Equipment Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Football Equipment Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Football Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Football Equipment Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Football Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Football Equipment Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Football Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

