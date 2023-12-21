Foodservices Disposable Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Restaurants, Hotels and Hospitality, Other) , Types (Plastic, Paper, Aluminium, Other) , By " Foodservices Disposable Market-2024 " Region

Dart Container

Anchor Packaging

Reynolds

Sabert

The Waddington Group

Genpak

Huhtamaki

Georgia-Pacific

DandW Fine Pack

Berry Plastics Group

Pactiv

WinCup, Inc Firstpack

The Foodservices Disposable Market

Foodservice disposables are made from plastics, paper, aluminum, or other materials. They are used in the foodservice industry. Foodservice disposables are designed for one-time use.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Foodservices Disposable market size is estimated to be worth USD 48360 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 64220 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Foodservices Disposable market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Foodservices Disposable landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The plastic segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segmentâs growth is the easy availabipty of a variety of polymers that can be used to manufacture foodservices disposables.

This report focuses on Foodservices Disposable volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foodservices Disposable market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Foodservices Disposable Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Other

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Restaurants

Hotels and Hospitality Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Foodservices Disposable Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foodservices Disposable

1.2 Classification of Foodservices Disposable by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Foodservices Disposable Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Foodservices Disposable Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Foodservices Disposable Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Foodservices Disposable Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Foodservices Disposable Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Foodservices Disposable Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Foodservices Disposable Market Drivers

1.6.2 Foodservices Disposable Market Restraints

1.6.3 Foodservices Disposable Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Foodservices Disposable Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Foodservices Disposable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Foodservices Disposable Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Foodservices Disposable Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Foodservices Disposable Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Foodservices Disposable Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Foodservices Disposable Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Foodservices Disposable New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Foodservices Disposable Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Foodservices Disposable Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Foodservices Disposable Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Foodservices Disposable Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Foodservices Disposable Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Foodservices Disposable Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Foodservices Disposable Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Foodservices Disposable Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Foodservices Disposable Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Foodservices Disposable Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Foodservices Disposable Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

