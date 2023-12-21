Pickleball Paddles Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Franklin Sports

Gamma Sports

HEAD N.V

Manta World Sports

Onix Sports (Escalade Sports)

PAC Pickleball Paddles

Paddletek

Pickle-Ball Inc

Pro-Lite Sports Selkirk Sport

Pickleball is a paddle sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use sopd paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports, the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pickleball Paddles market size is estimated to be worth USD 148.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 253.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Pickleball Paddles market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Pickleball Paddles landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Polymer Core Pickleball Paddles accounting for of the Pickleball Paddles global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Brand Outlets segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Pickleball Paddles include Frankpn Sports, Gamma Sports, HEAD N.V, Manta World Sports, Onix Sports (Escalade Sports), PAC Pickleball Paddles, Paddletek, Pickle-Ball Inc and Pro-pte Sports and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Pickleball Paddles in 2021.

This report focuses on Pickleball Paddles volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pickleball Paddles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Pickleball Paddles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Polymer Core Pickleball Paddles

Nomex Core Pickleball Paddles

Aluminum Core Pickleball Paddles Others

Brand Outlets

Franchised Sports Outlets

E-Commerce Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Pickleball Paddles Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pickleball Paddles

1.2 Classification of Pickleball Paddles by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Pickleball Paddles Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Pickleball Paddles Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Pickleball Paddles Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Pickleball Paddles Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Pickleball Paddles Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Pickleball Paddles Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Pickleball Paddles Market Drivers

1.6.2 Pickleball Paddles Market Restraints

1.6.3 Pickleball Paddles Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Pickleball Paddles Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Pickleball Paddles Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Pickleball Paddles Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Pickleball Paddles Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Pickleball Paddles Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Pickleball Paddles Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Pickleball Paddles Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Pickleball Paddles New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Pickleball Paddles Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Pickleball Paddles Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Pickleball Paddles Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Pickleball Paddles Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Pickleball Paddles Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Pickleball Paddles Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Pickleball Paddles Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Pickleball Paddles Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Pickleball Paddles Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Pickleball Paddles Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Pickleball Paddles Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

