Avalanche Air Bags Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Skiing, Hiking, Adventure Sports, Others) , Types (Mono Avalanche Air Bags, Dual Avalanche Air Bags)

ABS Protection

Mammut Sports Group

K2 Sports

Clarus (Black Diamond)

VF Corporation (The North Face)

Amer Sports (Arc'teryx)

Schwan-STABILO (Ortovox)

Arva Corporation

Osprey Packs

Mystery Ranch Scotts Sports

The Avalanche Air Bags Market

Avalanche airbags are safety gear used while skiing and mountaineering.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Avalanche Air Bags market size is estimated to be worth USD 230.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 344 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Avalanche Air Bags market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Avalanche Air Bags landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Mono Avalanche Air Bags accounting for of the Avalanche Air Bags global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Skiing segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Avalanche Air Bags include ABS Protection, Mammut Sports Group, K2 Sports, Clarus (Black Diamond), VF Corporation (The North Face), Amer Sports (Arc'teryx), Schwan-STABILO (Ortovox), Arva Corporation and Osprey Packs, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Avalanche Air Bags in 2021.

This report focuses on Avalanche Air Bags volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Avalanche Air Bags market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Avalanche Air Bags Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Mono Avalanche Air Bags Dual Avalanche Air Bags

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Skiing

Hiking

Adventure Sports Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Avalanche Air Bags Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Avalanche Air Bags

1.2 Classification of Avalanche Air Bags by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Avalanche Air Bags Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Avalanche Air Bags Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Avalanche Air Bags Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Avalanche Air Bags Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Avalanche Air Bags Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Avalanche Air Bags Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Avalanche Air Bags Market Drivers

1.6.2 Avalanche Air Bags Market Restraints

1.6.3 Avalanche Air Bags Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Avalanche Air Bags Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Avalanche Air Bags Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Avalanche Air Bags Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Avalanche Air Bags Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Avalanche Air Bags Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Avalanche Air Bags Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Avalanche Air Bags Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Avalanche Air Bags New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Avalanche Air Bags Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Avalanche Air Bags Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Avalanche Air Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Avalanche Air Bags Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Avalanche Air Bags Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Avalanche Air Bags Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Avalanche Air Bags Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Avalanche Air Bags Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Avalanche Air Bags Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Avalanche Air Bags Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Avalanche Air Bags Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

