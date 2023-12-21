Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Household, Commercial) , Types (Electric, Non-electric) , By " Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market-2024 " Region

Cooper Cooler

Waring

Vacu Vin

Equator

MegaChef

Huski

Vinglace

Enoluxe

Homeries Oster

The Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Single Bottle Wine Coolers Are Small Containers into Which a Bottle of Wine Can Be Placed and Then, Depending on the Design of the Cooler, Cooled Either Without Ice or with a Small Amount of Ice, Thus Maintaining the Temperature at the Proper Serving Level and Preserving the Best Flavor of the Wine.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Single Bottle Wine Coolers market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Single Bottle Wine Coolers market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Single Bottle Wine Coolers landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Electric accounting for of the Single Bottle Wine Coolers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Single Bottle Wine Coolers include Cooper Cooler, Waring, Vacu Vin, Equator, MegaChef, Huski, Vinglace, Enoluxe and Homeries and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Single Bottle Wine Coolers in 2021.

This report focuses on Single Bottle Wine Coolers volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single Bottle Wine Coolers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe and China, etc.

Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Electric Non-electric

Household Commercial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Single Bottle Wine Coolers

1.2 Classification of Single Bottle Wine Coolers by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Drivers

1.6.2 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Restraints

1.6.3 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Single Bottle Wine Coolers Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Single Bottle Wine Coolers New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Single Bottle Wine Coolers Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Single Bottle Wine Coolers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

