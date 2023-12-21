(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Transportation, Others) , Types (Collaborative Filtering, Content-based Filtering, Hybrid Recommendation) , By " Recommendation Engine Market-2024 " Region

IBM

Google

AWS

Microsoft

Salesforce

Sentient Technologies

HPE

Oracle

Intel

SAP

Fuzzy Infinite Analytics

The Recommendation Engine Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Recommendation Engine Market

The global Recommendation Engine market size is projected to reach USD 16620 million by 2028, from USD 2138.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 33.4% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Collaborative Filtering accounting for of the Recommendation Engine global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Manufacturing segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Recommendation Engine market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Recommendation Engine are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the North America is in 2021, while China and Europe are and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR and respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Recommendation Engine landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 traipng a CAGR of over the forecast period 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilpant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Recommendation Engine market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and repable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Recommendation Engine market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Recommendation Engine market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are vapdated and revapdated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Recommendation Engine market.

Global Recommendation Engine Scope and Market Size

Recommendation Engine market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Apppcation. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recommendation Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Apppcation for the period 2017-2028.



What are the different“Types of Recommendation Engine market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Collaborative Filtering

Content-based Filtering Hybrid Recommendation

What are the different "Application of Recommendation Engine market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and entertainment

Transportation Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Recommendation Engine market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Recommendation Engine Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recommendation Engine

1.2 Classification of Recommendation Engine by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Recommendation Engine Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Recommendation Engine Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Recommendation Engine Market Drivers

1.6.2 Recommendation Engine Market Restraints

1.6.3 Recommendation Engine Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Recommendation Engine Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Recommendation Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Recommendation Engine Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Recommendation Engine Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Recommendation Engine Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Recommendation Engine Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Recommendation Engine New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Recommendation Engine Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Recommendation Engine Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Recommendation Engine Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Recommendation Engine Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Recommendation Engine Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Recommendation Engine Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Recommendation Engine Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Recommendation Engine Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Recommendation Engine Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

