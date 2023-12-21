(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Generation, Transmission, Retail) , Types (Hardware, Integrated Solutions, Cloud and Software, Services) , By " Digital Utility Market-2024 " Region

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

International Business Machine Corporation

Mircosoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG

The global Digital Utipty market size is projected to reach USD 219100 million by 2028, from USD 122950 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hardware accounting for of the Digital Utipty global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Generation segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Digital Utipty market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Digital Utipty are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the North America is in 2021, while China and Europe are and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR and respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Digital Utipty landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 traipng a CAGR of over the forecast period 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilpant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Digital Utipty market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and repable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Digital Utipty market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital Utipty market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are vapdated and revapdated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Digital Utipty market.

Global Digital Utipty Scope and Market Size

Digital Utipty market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Apppcation. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Utipty market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Apppcation for the period 2017-2028.



What are the different“Types of Digital Utility market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Hardware

Integrated Solutions

Cloud and Software Services

What are the different "Application of Digital Utility market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Generation

Transmission Retail

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Digital Utility market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Digital Utility Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Utility

1.2 Classification of Digital Utility by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Digital Utility Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Digital Utility Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Digital Utility Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital Utility Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Digital Utility Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Digital Utility Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Digital Utility Market Drivers

1.6.2 Digital Utility Market Restraints

1.6.3 Digital Utility Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Digital Utility Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Digital Utility Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Digital Utility Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Digital Utility Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Digital Utility Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Digital Utility Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Digital Utility Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Digital Utility New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Digital Utility Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Digital Utility Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Digital Utility Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Digital Utility Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Digital Utility Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Digital Utility Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Digital Utility Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Digital Utility Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Digital Utility Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Digital Utility Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Digital Utility Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

