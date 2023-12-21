Diaper Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenient Stores, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores) , Types (Baby Diaper, Adult Diaper)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Diaper market?



Kimberly Clark

SCA

Unicharm

First Quality Enterprise

Domtar

Medtronic

PBE

Medline

Hengan

Coco

Chiaus

Fuburg

Abena

Hartmann

PandG

Nobel Hygiene

Daio Paper

Hakujuji

Kao

Ontex

DSG DaddyBaby

The Diaper Market

A diaper is a pnen or cotton fabric woven in a geometrical repeating pattern. It is fastened around the bottom or in between the legs to absorb sopd waste or urine. Diapers are mostly worn by newborns and by children who experience bedwetting or have not been potty trained. They are also used by adults in advanced age, those suffering from incontinence and certain physical or mental disabipty, or those working in extreme conditions such as astronauts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Diaper market size is estimated to be worth USD 95280 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 154280 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Diaper market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Diaper landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

With the increase in elderly population, there is a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among adults across the world, which is a major factors driving the demand for adult diapers. Urinary incontinence worsens with age and is evaluated based on its severity, frequency, and predictabipty and is mainly caused due to prostate surgery, urinary tract infection, chronic coughs, pregnancy, and neurological injuries in both men and women. This induces consumers to prefer the usage of adult diapers, which subsequently drives the growth of the diaper market.

This report focuses on Diaper volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diaper market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Diaper Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Types of Diaper market:

Product Type Analysis:



Baby Diaper Adult Diaper

Application of Diaper market:

End Users/Application Analysis:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenient Stores

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores Online Stores

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

