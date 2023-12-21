Carry-On Luggages Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Specialist Retailers, Factory Outlets, Internet Sales) , Types (ABS, Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Aluminum, Others) , By " Carry-on Luggages Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Carry-on Luggages market?



Samsonite India

VIP Industries Limited

Safari

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

Tommy Hilfiger

VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

Travelpro

Victorinox SWISSGEAR

The Carry-on Luggages Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A carry-on luggage is a luggage can be carried into the passenger compartment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Carry-on Luggages market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Carry-on Luggages market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Carry-on Luggages landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

ABS accounting for of the Carry-on Luggages global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Speciapst Retailers segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Carry-on Luggages include Samsonite India, VIP Industries pmited, Safari, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, Tommy Hilfiger, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) and Travelpro, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Carry-on Luggages in 2021.

This report focuses on Carry-on Luggages volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carry-on Luggages market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Carry-on Luggages Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Carry-on Luggages market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



ABS

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Aluminum Others

What are the different "Application of Carry-on Luggages market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets Internet Sales

Why is Carry-on Luggages market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Carry-on Luggages market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Carry-on Luggages Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Carry-on Luggages market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Carry-on Luggages industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Carry-on Luggages market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this"Carry-on Luggages Industry".

Detailed TOC of Global Carry-on Luggages Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carry-on Luggages

1.2 Classification of Carry-on Luggages by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Carry-on Luggages Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Carry-on Luggages Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Carry-on Luggages Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Carry-on Luggages Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Carry-on Luggages Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Carry-on Luggages Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Carry-on Luggages Market Drivers

1.6.2 Carry-on Luggages Market Restraints

1.6.3 Carry-on Luggages Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Carry-on Luggages Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Carry-on Luggages Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Carry-on Luggages Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Carry-on Luggages Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Carry-on Luggages Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Carry-on Luggages Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Carry-on Luggages Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Carry-on Luggages New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Carry-on Luggages Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Carry-on Luggages Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Carry-on Luggages Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Carry-on Luggages Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Carry-on Luggages Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Carry-on Luggages Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Carry-on Luggages Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Carry-on Luggages Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Carry-on Luggages Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Carry-on Luggages Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Carry-on Luggages Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

