Functional Garments Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Men, Women) , Types (Outdoor Clothing, Sportswear, Footwear, Innerwear, Socks, Swimwear, Others) , By " Functional Garments Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Functional Garments market?



Addidas

Qualiance

HanesBrands

Icebreaker

Tommy Hilfiger

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

Asics Corporation

Russell Brands

Polar Stuff

Playboy Enterprises

Skechers

Puma Calvin Klein

Get a Sample PDF of report -

The Functional Garments Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Functional Garments are Garments with integrated functions of controlpng or adjusting according to its apppcation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Functional Garments market size is estimated to be worth USD 387020 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 596150 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Functional Garments market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Functional Garments landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Outdoor Clothing accounting for of the Functional Garments global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Men segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Functional Garments include Addidas, Quapance, HanesBrands, Icebreaker, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour and Asics Corporation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Functional Garments in 2021.

This report focuses on Functional Garments volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Garments market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Functional Garments Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Get a Sample Copy of the Functional Garments Report 2024

What are the different“Types of Functional Garments market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Outdoor Clothing

Sportswear

Footwear

Innerwear

Socks

Swimwear Others

What are the different "Application of Functional Garments market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Men Women

Why is Functional Garments market 2024 Important?

- Overall, Functional Garments market in 2024 is essential for businesses to understand the market landscape, identify growth opportunities (strategies, services, customer base), mitigate risks (economic factors, impact business, minimize risks), Insight into Market Trends (latest trends, developments, consumer preferences, emerging technologies, dynamics, top competitive) make informed decisions, and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive business environment. Strategic Decision-Making (data-driven insights, pricing strategies, customer satisfaction, competitive advantage), Validate Business Plans (long-term success of the business). Ask for a Sample Report

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Functional Garments market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -

This Functional Garments Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



How is Functional Garments market research conducted?

What are the key steps involved in conducting Functional Garments market research?

What are the sources of data used in Functional Garments market research?

How do you analyze Functional Garments market research data?

What are the benefits of Functional Garments market research for businesses?

How can Functional Garments market research help in identifying target customers?

What role does Functional Garments market research play in product development?

How can Functional Garments market research assist in understanding competitor analysis?

What are the limitations of Functional Garments market?

How does market research contribute to making informed business decisions?

What is the difference between primary and secondary market?

How can Functional Garments market research help in assessing customer satisfaction?

What are the latest trends and technologies in Functional Garments market?

What are the ethical considerations in conducting Functional Garments market research?

How can Functional Garments market help in pricing strategies? What is the future outlook for Functional Garments market research?

Functional Garments Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Functional Garments market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Functional Garments industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Functional Garments market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Functional Garments Industry”.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

Detailed TOC of Global Functional Garments Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Garments

1.2 Classification of Functional Garments by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Functional Garments Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Functional Garments Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Functional Garments Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Functional Garments Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Functional Garments Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Functional Garments Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Functional Garments Market Drivers

1.6.2 Functional Garments Market Restraints

1.6.3 Functional Garments Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Functional Garments Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Functional Garments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Functional Garments Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Functional Garments Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Functional Garments Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Functional Garments Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Functional Garments Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Functional Garments New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Functional Garments Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Functional Garments Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Functional Garments Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Functional Garments Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Functional Garments Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Functional Garments Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Functional Garments Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Functional Garments Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Functional Garments Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Functional Garments Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Functional Garments Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) -

Contact Us:

Market Growth Reports

Email : ...

Web:

Phone : US +(1) 424 253 0946 / UK +(44) 203 239 8187