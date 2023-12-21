Packaged Edible Flower Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Baking, Tea, Seasoning, Others) , Types (Rose, Jasmine, Chrysanthemum, Osmanthus, Dandelion, Others) , By " Packaged Edible Flower Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Cottage Botanicals

Fresh Origins

Maddocks Farm Organics

Nouvelle Fresh

Sainsbury's

Marius Auda Flowerdale Farm

The Packaged Edible Flower Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Packaged edible flowers are used as garnishing and flavouring for various foods. They can be consumed as main courses in meals, or as herbs and garnishes for food and beverages.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Packaged Edible Flower market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Packaged Edible Flower market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Packaged Edible Flower landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Rose accounting for of the Packaged Edible Flower global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Baking segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Packaged Edible Flower include Cottage Botanicals, Fresh Origins, Maddocks Farm Organics, Nouvelle Fresh, Sainsbury's, Marius Auda and Flowerdale Farm, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Packaged Edible Flower in 2021.

This report focuses on Packaged Edible Flower volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaged Edible Flower market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Packaged Edible Flower Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Rose

Jasmine

Chrysanthemum

Osmanthus

Dandelion Others

Baking

Tea

Seasoning Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

